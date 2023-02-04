WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

by
WVSports – WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-02-04 10:56:00 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Keenan Cummings

WVSports

Managing Editor

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 2/1/2023

WVSports.com 2023 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart

^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining.

———-

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

Certain Data by Sportradar and Stats Perform

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.