Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest Albums Added to Library of Congress’ National Registry

Every year, the Library of Congress selects 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” pieces of recorded music to archive into its National Recording Registry.

This year’s selections include two iconic hip-hop albums: Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory.

The Library of Congress will also be preserving a pair of classic rock anthems, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” as well as Ricky Martin’s 1999 earworm “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” The Four Tops’ “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” Bonnie Raitt’s 1989 album Nick of Time.

Launched in 2000, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry aims to preserve “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” To qualify, songs or albums — or spoken word recordings — must be at least 10 years old, and the final list of 25 entrants is determined by the National Recording Preservation Board.

Find the full list of newly archived works below, and take a look at the Library of Congress’ full registry here. Last year’s selections included Nas’ Illmatic, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, and “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.

2022 National Recording Registry:

1. “Harlem Strut” — James P. Johnson (1921)

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)

3. “Walking the Floor Over You” — Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)

4. “On a Note of Triumph” (May 8, 1945)

5. “Jesus Gave Me Water” — The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)

6. “Ellington at Newport” — Duke Ellington (1956) (album)

7. “We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite” — Max Roach (1960) (album)

8. “The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961) (single)

9. “Tonight’s the Night” — The Shirelles (1961) (album)

10. “Moon River” — Andy Williams (1962) (single)

11. “In C” — Terry Riley (1968) (album)

12. “It’s a Small World” — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)

13. “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966) (single)

14. Hank Aaron’s 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)

15. “Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975) (single)

16. “Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey (1981) (single)

17. “Canciones de Mi Padre” — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)

18. “Nick of Time” — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)

19. “The Low End Theory” — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)

20. “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)

21. “Buena Vista Social Club” (1997) (album)

22. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999) (single)

23. “Songs in A Minor” — Alicia Keys (2001) (album)

24. WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)

25. “WTF with Marc Maron” (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)

