WTC First Responder Has Message For Kevin McCarthy On George Santos’ 9/11 Lie

A Sept. 11 first responders’ advocate sent a sharp message to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and his 9/11 lie. (Watch below.)

John Feal, a 9/11 first responder, called Santos’ falsehood that his mother died in the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attack “disgusting” and condemned McCarthy for failing to take action against the newly elected Republican for his tornado of lies.

McCarthy, Feal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday, “can fix this.”

“Kevin, if you’re watching and if you’re listening, be a man,” Feal said. “Man up. Show the leadership that you were voted in for and do the right thing. This man is leaving a trail of pain behind him and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

Santos’ lies about his background and education include a 2021 tweet that referred to his mother’s death due to 9/11. Santos’ website claims she was in the South Tower during the World Trade Center attack.

Santos’ mother was not in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, according to The Washington Post.

McCarthy said this week that he’s “always had a few questions” about Santos’ background, but hasn’t called for his resignation and assigned Santos to serve on two House committees.

Feal lost part of his foot after it was crushed by a steel beam at Ground Zero, but he was denied compensation.

H/T Mediaite

Related…