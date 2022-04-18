Wrongfully convicted woman exonerated 35 years after being accused of niece’s death

CBS News Videos

Joyce Watkins on her exoneration after 34 years

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins’ 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, Watkins and Dunn’s appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News’ Erin Moriarty reports.