Writers Guild Theater Implements Proof-Of-Vaccination Requirement – The Hamden Journal

The Writers Guild Theater, which has been open for screenings since April, is implementing a proof-of-vaccination-and booster-policy as the latest Covid-19 subvariant, BA.5, surges across L.A. County.

WGA West leaders are also laying down the law, telling members that “quarreling with staff will not be tolerated” if they’re turned away because they forgot to bring their vaccination card, or don’t have one.

Masks, however, are optional, although “strongly” recommended. Here’s the link to the rules.

“We were thrilled to reopen the Writers Guild Theater for Guild Screenings in April, and we hope that you are enjoying the selection of films,” WGA West President Meredith Stiehm, Vice President Michele Mulroney, and Secretary-Treasurer Betsy Thomas wrote in an email sent to members tonight.

“We would like to take a moment to remind you the Guild has implemented a Covid-19 vaccination and booster policy for attendance to Guild Screenings. It requires all attendees ages 12 and up to show proof of having received the full Covid-19 vaccine plus one booster. Children 5-11 must prove full vaccination only, and under 5 are exempt. We cannot make any exceptions to the policy at this time (including medical exemptions). Face coverings remain optional at this time, although we strongly recommend wearing them. N95/KN95 masks are available at the WGA Theater by request.

“As you continue to enjoy screenings at the WGA Theater, we also ask that you treat the staff kindly. If you are unable to show proof of your vaccination and booster status to theater staff, please return when you are able to comply. Please understand theater staff are following protocols and quarreling with staff will not be tolerated.

“Thank you for your understanding and we hope you continue to enjoy the shows.”