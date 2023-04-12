Writers’ Guild Of Great Britain Calls For Members To Reject WGA Work – The Hamden Journal

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has urged its members not to accept WGA work if a strike goes ahead in the U.S.

The guild has issued a directive after its Executive Council passed a motion to support the WGA in its ongoing negotiations with the AMPTP.

“If a strike cannot be avoided, we will advise our membership not to work on projects within the jurisdiction of the WGA for the duration of the strike in line with our IAWG agreements,” the WGGB wrote in a statement.

Further member briefings will follow if WGA action appears “imminent,” the guild said, adding that those with further questions or concerns should contact the WGGB head office.

The WGGB said it would not make any further comment for the time being.

It’s long been expected that the WGGB would support its American counterpart, with sources hinting at today’s statement over recent weeks. The official confirmation poses a headache for U.S. studios who may have been considering moving their productions to the UK in the event of a strike.

Yesterday, the WGA opened voting for strike authorization, otherwise known as the SAV. The opening was widely expected as there guild continues talks with the studios.

Voting will continue through to April 17.

Yesterday, the WGA emailed members to say, “The survival of writing as a profession is at stake in this negotiation.”