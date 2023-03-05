Writers Guild Of America Celebrates Screenwriting – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest… The 75th anniversary Writers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight in dual ceremonies on both coasts, and The Hamden Journal is posting the winners as they’re announced. See the list below.

Sarah Polley followed up her USC Scripter Award win Saturday by taking the Adapted Screenplay prize for Women Talking.

Janelle James and Michelle Buteau are hosting the respective Los Angeles and New York events, which honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, broadcast and digital news, radio/audio and promotional categories.

Vying for Original Screenplay are the scripts for Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Menu, Nope and Tár. Up for Adapted Screenplay are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking. See all the nominated writers and Documentary nominees here and all the Oscar-nominated screenplays here.

Note that the scripts for The Banshees of Inisherin and Triangle of Sadness — both of which are up for the Original Screenplay and Best Picture at the Oscars this month — are ineligible for consideration because of WGA rules, as are the Academy’s Adapted nominees All Quiet on the Western Front and Living. Such exclusions happen every year because WGA-eligible pics must have been written under the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement or under a bona fide collective-bargaining agreement of various international WGA-affiliated organizations.

See the TV, new media, radio and other WGA nominees here.

The WGA West will present honorary awards to Charlie Kaufman (Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement), screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Paul Selvin Award) and Yvette Lee Bowser (Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award). The WGA East will fete Spike Lee (Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement)

This year’s WGA Awards come as the union and the industry brace for a potential writers strike against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers. The sides will begin negotiations March 20, and their current three-year deal expires May 1.

Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Writers Guild Awards:

ANIMATION

“Rectify” (Undone)

Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf; Prime Video

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Written by Jerrod Carmichael; HBO/HBO Max

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“Like a Lion With No Teeth” (Crime Show)

Written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM