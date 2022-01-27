Writers Guild Nominations Include ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘King Richard’

The screenplays for “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley” and “King Richard” have been nominated for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards by the WGA, West and WGA, East, the two guilds announced on Thursday.

Other nominees are “CODA,” “Dune,” “West Side Story” and “tick, tick…BOOM!,” which join “Nightmare Alley” in the adapted-screenplay category, and “Being the Ricardos” and “The French Dispatch,” which join “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza” and “King Richard” as original-screenplay nominees.

Eligible screenplays that were missing from the slate of nominees include Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and Mike Mills’ original story, “C’mon C’mon.”

Because the WGA created its award to be a prize for its members and those who write under its jurisdiction, a Writers Guild nomination is a less accurate predictor of Oscar success than noms from the other three major Hollywood guilds, the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild and Directors Guild.

WGA rules restrict eligibility to screenplays that were written under the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement or under a collective bargaining agreement from one of 11 affiliate guilds around the world. As usual, that rule disqualified a number of top screenplays this year, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Cyrano,” “Passing,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Drive My Car” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in the adapted-screenplay category and “Belfast,” “A Hero,” “The Hand of God,” “Parallel Mothers” and “Prayers for the Stolen” in original screenplay.

“Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog” and “The Lost Daughter” in particular are strong favorites for Oscar nominations.

In the documentary category, only three screenplays were nominated: “Being Cousteau,” “Exposing Muybridge” and “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres.”

Winners will be announced at the WGA Awards on March 20, one week before the Oscars.

The nominations:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Being the Ricardos, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios

Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures

King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures

Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

Nightmare Alley, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures

tick…tick…BOOM!, Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix

West Side Story, Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Being Cousteau, Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

Exposing Muybridge, Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV