Writer-Producer Eric Ledgin Inks Overall Deal With Universal TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy writer-producer Eric Ledgin is expanding his relationship with Universal Television. Ledgin, who has worked on several UTV-produced series including Superstore, American Auto and Rutherford Falls, has signed an exclusive overall deal with the studio, part of Universal Studio Group, to develop and produce projects across various platforms.

“Eric has played a huge role in our success at UTV comedy, with his contributions to Superstore, Rutherford Falls and American Auto. As a bonus, he’s one of the nicest, smartest and funniest writers we know,” said Jim Donnelly, UTV’s EVP, Comedy Development. “We’re excited to be partnering with him in this new way and look forward to introducing even more viewers to the hilarious way he looks at the world.”

Ledgin is coming off stints as a co-executive producer on UTV’s Rutherford Falls for Peacock and as an executive producer on season one of the studio’s NBC comedy series American Auto. He previously worked as a writer-producer on Mrs. Fletcher, Superstore and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also was a writer on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m thrilled to be expanding my relationship with UTV, where I’ve worked for most of the last decade,” said Ledgin. “Jim and the rest of the team are smart and supportive partners — truly a pleasure to work with.”

Ledgin is repped by WME, Mosaic and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.