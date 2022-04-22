Writer Gretchen Felker-Martin under fire for ‘killing’ J.K. Rowling in novel

A transgender novelist has come under fire after penning a self-confessed “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” in which J.K. Rowling is burned alive in her home.

Gretchen Felker-Martin’s debut novel, “Manhunt,” follows two trans women “attempting to survive in a world ravaged by a plague which transforms anyone with enough testosterone in their system into a shrieking monstrosity.”

They find themselves at war with “TERFs,” the derogatory acronym for so-called trans-exclusionary radical feminists — including the “Knights of J.K. Rowling.”

The protagonists then talk about “the Harry Potter lady,” referring to Rowling, 56, who has received death threats for her comments about biological sex and the transgender community.

The “Harry Potter lady … ended up being a crazy TERF, like, super intense,” Felker-Martin’s character said, saying Rowling hired military contractors and “had them all up at her castle in Scotland.”

One of the group knocked over a lamp, sparking a fire and explosion that left Rowling and the others “to burn alive, and finally the whole castle collapsed,” Felker-Martin wrote.

Gretchen Felker-Martin’s “Manhunt” follows two trans women targeting “TERFs,” an acronym for alleged trans-exclusionary radical feminists. Tor Trade

The TERFs also use a warship called the Galbraith, likely a reference to Robert Galbraith, a pseudonym Rowling also writes under.

The Massachusetts-based author brags about writing “the most disgusting books in the English language, books about sexual revulsion, about body horror, about how violence forms and fits into our lives.”

She also routinely tweets about her book’s violent fantasy about Rowling, who has become a regular target for extremist trans activists.

“If you’re sick of gender plague novels written by transphobic dips–ts, try my novel MANHUNT, written by a trans woman for a trans audience. Trans dykes fall in love and f–k and murder TERFs, feral men maraud in the wilderness, J.K. Rowling dies, etc.,” she wrote in March.

“Manhunt” is the best-seller in Amazon’s “LGBTQ+ Horror Fiction” genre — but around a quarter of the reviews give it the lowest one-star rating, some ripping it as “rape fantasy” and “misogynistic trash.”

“A trans-identified male fetishist writes his fantasy about raping and murdering women he hates in a post-apocalyptic world,” one recent review said, insisting there is “no redeeming aspect to this story. None.”

Women’s rights campaigners have also attacked the book as dangerous.

“‘Terf’ is simply the new term for ‘witch’, making us fair game to be threatened, harassed, and yes, even killed,” Karen Varley, co-founder of Women Uniting UK, told The Times of London.

Gretchen Felker-Martin called out J.K. Rowling on Twitter for not responding to her “Manhunt” novel. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“Astonishing that any responsible publisher would publish this vile male sexual fantasy.”

The book’s publisher, Tor Nightfire — an imprint of Macmillan — did not respond to a request for comment, the UK Times said.

Felker-Martin has been reveling in the scandal, however, tweeting ads for her “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” that is “currently giving TERFs around the world a collective aneurysm.”

The author even attacked Rowling for not joining the outrage, with the “Harry Potter” novelist’s spokesperson declining to comment.

Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote a novel depicting imagery where “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is burned alive. Twitter/@scumbelievable

“It’s funny that @jk_rowling will put trans women with 20 followers on blast like it’s nothing but she’s too chicken to say ‘boo’ about MANHUNT. In which she dies. Fictionally,” Felker-Martin tweeted Thursday.

She proudly tweeted the UK Times’ article about the outrage “Manhunt” has sparked, saying that her response would be, “Hit dogs will holler.”

Rowling’s cancel-culture backlash started in June 2020 when she sarcastically responded to an article about “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“’People who menstruate,’” she tweeted snarkily. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”