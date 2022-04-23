Writer And Director Alex Kurtzman Says ‘The Mummy’ (2017) Is “Probably – The Hamden Journal

The first film that was due to kickstart Universal’s monster cinematic universe (which was to include Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp), was The Mummy (2017) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Alex Kurtzman.

Kurtzman is known for working on the scripts of Transformers, the first two Star Trek films, and the Amazing Spider-Man 2. He’s recently gone on record with The Playlist stating the movie (which currently sits at 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), is “probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally.” While he has a lot of things he regrets about making the film, he does find some positive aspects to the experience.

“As brutal as it was, in many ways, and as many cooks in the kitchen as there were, I am very grateful for the opportunity to make those mistakes because it rebuilt me into a tougher person and it also rebuilt me into a clearer filmmaker … And that has been a real gift and I feel those gifts all the time because I’m very clear now when I have a feeling that doesn’t feel right – I am not quiet about it anymore. I will literally not proceed when I feel that feeling. It’s not worth it to me. And you can’t get to that place of gratitude until you’ve had that kind of experience.”

The Man Who Fell To Earth is Kurtzman newest television project and debuts on Showtime April 24 and stars Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor.