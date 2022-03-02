Wright named to Big South first team

Mar. 2—CHARLOTTE — High Point University shooting guard John-Michael Wright, the leading scorer in the Big South, was named to the All-Conference first team for men’s basketball and HPU freshman Zack Austin was named to the second team as the conference announced its post-season awards Wednesday.

Austin, who is among the conference leaders in scoring and rebounding, was also named co-Freshman of the Year with Jordan Gainey of USC Upstate.

WInthrop center D.J. Burns was named Player of the Year and Griff Aldridge of tournament No. 1 seed Longwood was named Coach of the Year in the voting of media and head coaches. Drew Pember was chosen Defensive Player of the Year, and Presbyterian College junior forward Owen McCormack was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s sports information directors.

Justin Hill and Isaiah Wilkins of Longwood joined Wright, Burns and Pember on the first team.

Gainey, Bryson Mozone of USC Upstate, Rayshon Harrison of Presbyterian and D’Maurian Williams of Gardner-Webb were also selected to the second team.

Austin, Gainey, the Charleston Southern duo of Claudell Harris Jr. and Taje Kelly, and Marquis Bennett of Presbyterian comprised the All-Freshman team.

WOMEN’S GOLF

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Danielle Suh tied for second, leading High Point University’s women’s golf team to a seventh-place finish among 16 teams in the Rivertowne Invitational at Rivertowne Country Club.

Suh shot 75-71-71 for 1-over par 217 in the 54-hole event. Olivia John was next best for the Panthers, shooting 78-78-77 for 17-over 234.

HPU finished at 54-over 918 after rounds of 306-308-304. Ana-Elena Kusters tied for 41st at 19-over 236 and Sophie Caldon tied for 44th at 20-over 237.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Stuart Fuller shot 1-under 71 to lead the High Point University men’s golf team in the first round of the 54-hole Lake Las Vegas Invitational on Monday at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

Fuller, who made five birdies, ended the day tied for 19th. Charlie Barr was next for the Panthers at even-par 72, which tied for 24th. Christian Castillo tied for 3nd at 1 -over 73, and Avery Price shot 3-over 75.

As a team, HPU shot 291 and was 11th out of 15 teams.