Wrestler known as She-Hulk — a mom of 3 — vanishes traveling for a UFC event in Texas

Police in Texas are searching for a 30-year-old mother who family members say went missing while attending a UFC event in San Antonio.

Lynnette Martinez was last seen Friday, March 24, in the San Antonio area, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Martinez, from El Paso, is a wrestler who fights under the name She-Hulk.

Her mom, Rosie Galvan, said Martinez was in San Antonio for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event held at the AT&T Center on Saturday. She was supposed to be back in El Paso on Sunday, but she never returned home.

“She is not only my baby girl and my life, but she is also a mother to my 3 beautiful grandkids and they need their mom,” Galvan said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Her twins are 10 and her baby girl is only 2!”

While she was in San Antonio, Gonzalez stayed with her close friend Sarah Gonzalez-Luna. The friend said Martinez did not return to the San Antonio home to pick up her luggage as she said she would.

Martinez was meeting an unknown man who “promised to introduce her to people associated with UFC,” the friend told KVIA.

“Around 1 p.m. (Monday) I got a call from a male that has her phone and he said he met her Saturday in Austin TX near Cameron St. and took her phone,” Gonzalez-Luna said. “This is her last known location.”

Martinez is 5 feet, 2 inches, 120 pounds with purple and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress with white and black boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Martinez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

In an interview with KTSM, Galvan said it is “getting really hard to stay positive.”

“Our family is living a nightmare right now,” Galvan said on Facebook.