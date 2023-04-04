WrestleMania 39 Delivers Record Weekend For Peacock – The Hamden Journal

Audiences flocked to Peacock for WWE‘s WrestleMania 39.

The two-day event, which took place at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, delivered the streamer’s highest weekend usage ever and generated the most hours watched of any live event on Peacock with the exception of the Super Bowl, according to NBCUniversal.

WrestleMania 39, including the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver, streamed exclusively on Peacock on April 1 and 2. Viewing was up 32% in reach and 29% in hours viewed versus last year’s WrestleMania 38 weekend.

As is typical, NBCU didn’t release any specific streaming numbers for Wrestlemania 39.

Monday night’s post-WrestleMania episode of Raw on USA Network also benefitted from the weekend’s WWE buzz. The show drew its highest rating in the 18-49 demographic in three years with a 1.0. It was also the second highest audience in that time frame with about 2.26M people tuning in. That comes in behind only the 2.3M people who watched the Raw 30th Anniversary that aired in January.

Versus last year’s post-WrestleMania episode, Raw was up 22% in the demo and 8% in total viewers. Year-to-date, Raw is up 7% vs. 2022 with an average audience of nearly 1.9M.

In a landscape of declining ratings across broadcast and cable, WWE’s programming generally fares well in its primetime slots. Leading into Wrestlemania 39, Friday’s SmackDown drew the best demo ratings in more than two years, up nearly 20% from the week prior, despite competing directly with the NCAA women’s basketball tournament (which also drew record ratings).

WrestleMania 39 featured several big matchups, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg were among the celebrity guests who added to the star power of the weekend.