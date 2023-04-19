WR prospect Michael Jefferson to miss 2023 season after fatal crash, multiple surgeries

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital on Wednesday, in a multi-car crash.

Jefferson, who was projected to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, is now expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to the accident. His team, however, believes he’ll be able to make his NFL debut in 2024.

“Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances,” his lawyer, Brad Schon, said in a statement on Wednesday, . “He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team will still select this terrific young man and great football player.

“Finally, we’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that, in today’s age of Uber and Lyft, there is absolutely no reason to drive impaired.”

Police said that Michael Jefferson was hit by an impaired driver in Alabama on April 9. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday. (AP/Darron Cummings)

Police said that 55-year-old Michael Dunn crashed into Johnson head-on on April 9 in Mobile County, Alabama, according to documents obtained by TMZ this week. Dunn, who was suspected of having drugs and alcohol in his system at the time, died at the scene.

As a result of the crash, , Jefferson’s car was then hit by a third car after he was initially hit.

Specifics about Jefferson’s injuries are not yet known, but he needed multiple surgeries and was in the hospital for 10 days.

Johnson had a team-high 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 51 catches with the Ragin’ Cajuns last season. He was expected to be a mid-round draft pick this year, but it’s unclear where he will go now following the crash.