Nick Bosa closing in on 49ers playoff sack record

The 49ers on Wednesday announced wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was activated off injured reserve just in time for the NFC championship game. They also made a couple tweaks to their practice squad.

Sanu injured his knee in Week 9 and went on IR after the game. Through his first eight contests he had 15 catches for 177 yards. His role in returning to the offense is unclear with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings firmly grabbing the top three spots. Trent Sherfield and Travis Benjamin have also seen time.

San Francisco also re-signed recently-released safety Jarrod Wilson back to their practice squad and waived safety Doug Middleton to make room for him.

