WR James Madison has FSU in top 5, what would he offer college teams?

James Madison has FSU in a top 5 along with Louisville, Missouri, Oregon and Michigan. He could join Camdon Frier, Tawaski Abrams and Lawayne McCoy as part of the Seminoles’ receiving class.

Florida State is accumulating four-star receivers in the 2024 class. Could they add another?

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Madison had 19 catches for 407 yards and six touchdowns. He showed the ability to stretch the field, averaging 21.4 yards per reception.

“Madison is one of the top receivers in South Florida,” Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein said. “You get this kid the ball on the run and forget about catching him. He has good hands and runs solid routes. He gives you a guy with both size and speed.”

Madison was able to connect with Mike Norvell before Saturday’s spring showcase.