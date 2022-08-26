WR Denzel Mims demands trade, Browns should have interest

While it can sometimes feel like it, the Cleveland Browns are not the only NFL team that deals with drama. Earlier this offseason, Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. Instead of granting his request, Smith will be on the field Saturday night against the Browns.

For Cleveland, closure with QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension is helpful but the team still has some of the same questions that they had going into the offseason. There is still uncertainty at both the wide receiver and defensive tackle positions.

Finding a quality defensive tackle is one of the rarer things in the NFL these days but talented receivers seem to be everywhere. While the Browns have Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at the position, adding more talent in a pass-happy league is important.

With that in mind, WR Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets on Thursday opening up a possible option for Cleveland:

Mims was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. As a rookie, Mims had 23 receptions for 357 yards in just nine games. Last year, his totals dropped to eight receptions for 133 yards.

The 6’3″ Baylor product is an elite athlete:

At Baylor, Mims had two seasons with over 1,000 receiving. He totaled 28 touchdowns in his final three years in college.

For Cleveland’s GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski, the question will be whether the Jets situation has been the cause of Mims’ limited production in the NFL or if he is just physically gifted but not a talented receiver.

The Browns have limited draft capital after the Watson trade but have added a couple of mid-round picks in 2023 that could be useful in this level of trade.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire