Wounded Russian soldiers appear terrified while awarded medals

Wounded Russian soldiers appeared shell-shocked and stone-faced in videos showing them being awarded bravery medals for their roles in strongman Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The troops, some missing limbs, were lined up in wheelchairs as they sat silently to receive the commendations amid widespread reports that the invasion has not gone according to plans.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin offered each soldier a handshake before pinning a medal on his chest, the US Sun reported, citing video shared by the state-controlled Channel One.

“You all carried out the orders assigned to you, you all gave one hundred percent,” Fomin told the battle-scarred troops. “Like real men, like real soldiers, you continued the glorious military traditions of our grandfathers and fathers.”

As the soldiers received the medals, each declared in a less-than-enthusiastic fashion, “I serve Russia.”

Another clip showed another deputy defense minister, Yunus-bek Yevkurov, hovering over a bedbound soldier who lost a leg in the fighting.

“I hope you’ll get back on your feet,” Yevkurov told the wide-eyed man, who only managed to utter a few words to a few questions the official asked.

The images of the wounded soldiers come amid reports of plummeting morale in the Russian ranks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country has claimed 16,000 of their comrades have been killed in the fighting so far.

Last week, Western officials said a Russian colonel died after being intentionally run down by his own soldiers, who were upset over the casualties in their unit.

Purported communication intercepts have shown the Russians are still suffering from logistical failures.

“Basically, it’s a s–tshow here, I’ll put it that way,” a Russian soldier near Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, allegedly said to his comrade in a recording released last week by Ukraine’s Security Service.