Harry Styles is honoring his boy band roots at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, thanked his One Direction bandmates — Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik — during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year at the London awards show on Saturday.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” Styles said in his speech.

He also said, “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight.” Styles was heavily criticized for saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often” while accepting an award for album of the year at the recent Grammys.

On Saturday, Styles also thanked his family. “I want to thank my family for being themes supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could ever ask for.”

The five singers formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 and released their debut album the next year. Malik left the group in 2015, and after releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a foursome, the rest of the band announced an extended hiatus in 2015.

The Harry’s House singer on Saturday beat out Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith for the prize.

Styles lead the nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards, along with rising duo Wet Leg. Both were up for four categories each, with Styles winning all of his nods.

In addition to artist of the year, Styles was nominated for album of the year for his third solo studio album Harry’s House, best pop/R&B act and song of the year for “As It Was,” which he opened the ceremony singing.