Would Julian Edelman return to the NFL? He addresses what situation he’d consider

Perry: Would Edelman return to the NFL under the right circumstances? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

LAS VEGAS — Julian Edelman is going on nearly two full years retired. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about a return.

He told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that he’s been approached by three teams about a potential return.

“There’s been some calls,” he said, “and I’ve turned them down.”

Edelman shares his perspective on Mac Jones and the offense

He added that if he were to come back, it would be in New England. He’s not necessarily married to the Patriots moving forward contractually, though.

He had his deal terminated for a failed physical prior to the 2021 season. Had that not occurred and had Edelman simply retired and stepped away from the game, the Patriots would’ve retained his rights as a player — as they did with Rob Gronkowski after his first retirement. (You’ll remember, in order for Gronkowski to play with the Bucs, he had to be traded by New England to Tampa Bay.)

Still, Edelman indicated that the Patriots were the team for him if he were ever to return to the field.

“The situation would have to be in New England,” he said, “with a New England team that’s a contender.”