‘World’s most extravagant vibrator’ among stolen items in Texas sex shop heist

A naughty trio swiped more than $58,000 worth of sex toys from a Texas shop — including “the world’s most extravagant” Swarovski crystal-encrusted vibrator, according to the store.

The racy, broad daylight heist happened June 30 at Sexology Institute in San Antonio, with surveillance video catching the creeps breaking into the front door, then filling bags with sex toys, lubricants and lingerie before bolting in a truck.

“We came into empty racks,” Sexology Institute manager Jasper St. James told the San Antonio Express News. “They took the world’s most extravagant vibrator and they were done.”

The getaway truck appears to be a 2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado, said the sex shop. Sexology Institute

The “world’s most extravagant vibrator” is Swarovski crystal-encrusted and a one-of-a-kind museum piece created for the Sexology Institute. Sexology Institute

The remnants and aftermath of the June 30 sex toy heist. Sexology Institute

The fancy pleasure toy valued at $10,000 was a favorite among customers, who’d take pictures with it, St. James told the paper.

The thieves — who took nearly everything in the store, including the cash register, according to St. James — have not yet been nailed.

The only items left behind were books and LGBTQ merchandise.

The store was forced to close its brick-and-mortar and online shops in order to restock.

“We feel incredibly violated and our hearts are broken,” the shop wrote on Instagram. “As a small business this loss not only impacts us financially but emotionally as well. We know it will get better but even re-watching the videos of what happened makes us so anxiety-ridden. We are so glad no one was hurt and we completely understand things could have been worse, but it’s still awful.”

Donations helped the store reopen its location in San Antonio’s King William neighborhood.

One of the thieves wore a White Sox jersey as he filled empty trash bags with sex toys and lingerie. Sexology Institute

No arrests have been made in the burglary where $58,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the locally owned store. Sexology Institute

“Unfortunately, the men are wearing masks, gloves, and there are no clear identifiers,” the Sexology Institute said in a post. “The truck seems to be a 2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado. If y’all recognize these men, the truck, or see any of our stolen items on Facebook Marketplace or local flea markets, please let us know.”