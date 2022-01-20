World’s First Space-Based Entertainment Studio To Launch In 2024 – The Hamden Journal

The world’s first space-based entertainment studio and multi-purpose arena is to launch in just two years’ time and has been revealed as the studio behind the Tom Cruise space film.

The groundbreaking studio, known as SEE-1, comes from film producer duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky’s newly-launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) and will dock with Axiom’s world-first commercial space station Axiom Station, which is connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

S.E.E. has hired senior entertainment execs including former Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston as COO, Mark Taffet, the former Senior Vice President of Sports and Pay Per View at HBO, and ex-Viacom Technology VP Remi Abayomi.

Maximized by the studio’s low-orbit micro gravity environment, SEE-1, which will open in late 2024 and break away from the ISS in 2028, will allow artists, producers and creatives to develop, produce, record and live-stream content. The space arena will also provide the venue and production infrastructure for third-party content and events.

Meanwhile, S.E.E has been unveiled as the production outfit behind Tom Cruise’s space film, which The Hamden Journal revealed in May 2020. Elon Musk’s Space X is also involved with the project, of which little is known apart from it being separate from the Mission Impossible universe.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” said Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky.

“It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity.”

COO Johnston added: “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space inspire opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”