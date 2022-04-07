World Series and award picks for the baseball season

It’s been a long road to get here, but the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally upon us.
Baseball’s winter of discontent – featuring a 99-day lockout – gave way to a shortened spring training, setting the stage for the first games of the regular season on Thursday.
The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves are expected to compete for another title this year, but the balance of power may have shifted back to the West Coast when they let first baseman Freddie Freeman leave as a free agent. The club icon of course signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Braves have met in the NLCS two years in a row.
Our preseason predictions favor the Dodgers, with three of the seven USA TODAY Network reporters and editors picking Los Angeles to win the World Series.
Here’s how our experts see the 2022 season playing out:
Bob Nightengale
AL East winner: Blue Jays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Mariners, Yankees, Rays
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Cardinals, Mets, Padres
ALCS: Blue Jays over White Sox
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers
World Series: Braves
Awards:
Gabe Lacques
AL East: Blue Jays
AL Central: Twins
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Rays, Red Sox, White Sox
NL East: Phillies
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Braves, Padres, Cardinals
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
NLCS: Dodgers over Brewers
World Series: Blue Jays
Awards
Steve Gardner
AL East: Blue Jays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Rays, Yankees, Twins
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Cardinals
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Mets, Brewers, Padres
ALCS: Blue Jays over White Sox
NLCS: Dodgers over Brewers
World Series: Dodgers
Awards:
AL MVP: Byron Buxton, Twins
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
AL Rookie: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
NL Rookie: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
Bobby Nightengale
AL East: Blue Jays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Angels
AL wild cards: Yankees, Astros, Twins
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Padres, Cardinals, Mets
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
NLCS: Brewers over Dodgers
World Series: Brewers
Awards:
AL MVP: Byron Buxton, Twins
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: José Berrios, Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
AL Rookie: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
NL Rookie: Oneil Cruz, Pirates
Scott Boeck
AL East: Rays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Padres, Phillies, Mets
ALCS: Rays over Yankees
NLCS: Padres over Brewers
World Series: Padres
Awards:
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
NL MVP: Matt Olson, Braves
AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan, Rays
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
AL Rookie: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
NL Rookie: Joey Bart, Giants
Jesse Yomtov
AL East: Rays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Blue Jays, Yankees, Red Sox
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Giants, Padres, Mets
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
World Series: Dodgers
Awards:
AL MVP: Luis Robert, White Sox
NL MVP: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander, Astros
NL Cy Young: Max Fried, Braves
AL Rookie: Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
NL Rookie: Bryson Stott, Phillies
Stephen Borelli
AL East: Blue Jays
AL Central: White Sox
AL West: Astros
AL wild cards: Rays, Yankees, Mariners
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Brewers
NL West: Dodgers
NL wild cards: Cardinals, Phillies, Padres
ALCS: Blue Jays over Rays
NLCS: Dodgers over Brewers
World Series: Dodgers
Awards:
AL MVP; Tim Anderson, White Sox
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals
AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Max Fried, Braves
AL Rookie: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
NL Rookie: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
