World Series and award picks for the baseball season

It’s been a long road to get here, but the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally upon us.

Baseball’s winter of discontent – featuring a 99-day lockout – gave way to a shortened spring training, setting the stage for the first games of the regular season on Thursday.

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves are expected to compete for another title this year, but the balance of power may have shifted back to the West Coast when they let first baseman Freddie Freeman leave as a free agent. The club icon of course signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Braves have met in the NLCS two years in a row.

Our preseason predictions favor the Dodgers, with three of the seven USA TODAY Network reporters and editors picking Los Angeles to win the World Series.

Here’s how our experts see the 2022 season playing out:

Bob Nightengale

AL East winner: Blue Jays

AL Central: White Sox

AL West : Astros

AL wild cards : Mariners, Yankees, Rays

NL East : Braves

NL Central : Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards : Cardinals, Mets, Padres

ALCS : Blue Jays over White Sox

NLCS : Braves over Dodgers

World Series : Braves

Awards:

Gabe Lacques

AL East : Blue Jays

AL Central : Twins

AL West : Astros

AL wild cards : Rays, Red Sox, White Sox

NL East : Phillies

NL Central : Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards : Braves, Padres, Cardinals

ALCS : Blue Jays over Astros

NLCS : Dodgers over Brewers

World Series : Blue Jays

Awards

Steve Gardner

AL East : Blue Jays

AL Central : White Sox

AL West : Astros

AL wild cards : Rays, Yankees, Twins

NL East : Braves

NL Central : Cardinals

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards: Mets, Brewers, Padres

ALCS : Blue Jays over White Sox

NLCS : Dodgers over Brewers

World Series : Dodgers

Awards:

AL MVP : Byron Buxton, Twins

NL MVP : Mookie Betts, Dodgers

AL Cy Young : Lucas Giolito, White Sox

NL Cy Young : Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

AL Rookie : Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

NL Rookie: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

Bobby Nightengale

AL East : Blue Jays

AL Central : White Sox

AL West : Angels

AL wild cards : Yankees, Astros, Twins

NL East : Braves

NL Central: Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards: Padres, Cardinals, Mets

ALCS : White Sox over Yankees

NLCS : Brewers over Dodgers

World Series : Brewers

Awards:

AL MVP : Byron Buxton, Twins

NL MVP : Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young : José Berrios, Blue Jays

NL Cy Young : Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

AL Rookie : Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

NL Rookie: Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Scott Boeck

AL East : Rays

AL Central : White Sox

AL West : Astros

AL wild cards : Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners

NL East: Braves

NL Central : Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards : Padres, Phillies, Mets

ALCS : Rays over Yankees

NLCS : Padres over Brewers

World Series : Padres

Awards:

AL MVP : Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

NL MVP : Matt Olson, Braves

AL Cy Young : Shane McClanahan, Rays

NL Cy Young : Corbin Burnes, Brewers

AL Rookie : Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

NL Rookie: Joey Bart, Giants

Jesse Yomtov

AL East : Rays

AL Central : White Sox

AL West : Astros

AL wild cards : Blue Jays, Yankees, Red Sox

NL East : Braves

NL Central : Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards : Giants, Padres, Mets

ALCS : Blue Jays over Astros

NLCS : Dodgers over Braves

World Series : Dodgers

Awards:

AL MVP : Luis Robert, White Sox

NL MVP : Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

AL Cy Young : Justin Verlander, Astros

NL Cy Young : Max Fried, Braves

AL Rookie : Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

NL Rookie: Bryson Stott, Phillies

Stephen Borelli

AL East : Blue Jays

AL Central : White Sox

AL West: Astros

AL wild cards : Rays, Yankees, Mariners

NL East : Braves

NL Central : Brewers

NL West : Dodgers

NL wild cards : Cardinals, Phillies, Padres

ALCS : Blue Jays over Rays

NLCS : Dodgers over Brewers

World Series : Dodgers

Awards:

AL MVP ; Tim Anderson, White Sox

NL MVP : Juan Soto, Nationals

AL Cy Young : Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

NL Cy Young : Max Fried, Braves

AL Rookie : Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

NL Rookie: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

