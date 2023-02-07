World Cup star Christian Atsu pulled alive from Turkey quake rubble

Former World Cup star Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

“Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” Mustafa Ozat, vice president of the 31-year-old’s Turkish Super Lig team Hatayspor, told Radyo Gol.

Ozat previously told BeIN Sports on Monday that several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble after the 7.8 magnitude quake, whose death toll has climbed to about 5,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who is originally from Ghana, joined Hatayspor in September after playing in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea.

The former Newcastle United winger had just scored a last-minute goal Sunday to lead his Turkish team to victory.





People walk past collapsed buildings after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey on Feb 6. Getty Images

He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019 and took part in the 2014 World Cup. In 2015, he won best player at the African Cup of Nations.

His team is based in the southern city of Antakya, which has been decimated by the powerful temblor.