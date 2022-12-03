World Cup scores and updates: U.S. vs. Netherlands

The first knockout-round games are upon us.

The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as a significant underdog despite giving up just one goal over three games so far.

The Netherlands grabbed seven points out of Group A but it’s no stretch to say that Group A was the weakest of the groups at the World Cup. Qatar was the worst host country ever and while Senegal and Ecuador are solid, there were other groups with a better middle tier. Given USMNT’s goal-prevention ability so far, the U.S. should prove a worthy opposition.