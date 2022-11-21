World Cup fans chant “we want beer,” Team USA readies for group stage I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 21, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Patrick Mahomes led another comeback in a crazy game against the Chargers

The Eagles handed Colts head coach Jeff Saturday his first loss

Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns against the VIkings in his return for the Cowboys

The Lions beat the Giants and won their third straight game for the first time since 2017

Cordarelle Patterson bagged an NFL record 9th kickoff return for a touchdown

TJ Watt made one incredible interception against the Bengals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway with Ecuador beating the host nation of Qatar 2-0, which also saw Ecuador fans chanting ‘we want beer’ in Spanish

Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets after serving an 8-game suspension for sharing antisemitic content, though Brooklyn beat Memphis thanks to Kevin Durant and a resurgent Ben Simmons

In Women’s College hoops, No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 2 Stanford thanks to Aliyah Boston’s late-game heroics, but it was head coach Dawn Staley’s post game actions that really stole the show

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .