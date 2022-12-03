World Cup 2022 scores, results: Argentina vs. Australia

The second game of the day involves Lionel Messi and Argentina against a surprise Australia squad that finished second in Group D. As you can imagine, the Socceroos are even bigger underdogs than the United States was against Netherlands earlier in the day.

Argentina vs. Australia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Argentina to win (-500)

Australia to win (+1300)

Regulation tie (+525)

Australia beat out Tunisia and Denmark for the second spot in Group D. Argentina is a different animal, even if it did lose to Saudi Arabia to start the tournament. With Argentina’s odds so low, we’re looking to over 2.5 goals at -130. The under is actually the underdog at -110, but there should be more than a couple of goals in this one.