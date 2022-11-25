World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Welsh collapse after Hennessey red

Wales face Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales earned a 1-1 draw against the USA in their first World Cup match in 64 years as Gareth Bale’s penalty capped a dramatic second-half fightback.

Kieffer Moore’s introduction helped to turn the match around and gives Wales a fighting chance to qualify from Group B, but the result they get against Iran may be more decisive to their hopes.

Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match, in which their players did not sing the national anthem as a show of support to protestors in the country, and would be all but eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Wales. Rob Page’s side face England in their final group stage match, heightening the importance of their clash agiainst Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Bale will became Wales’ all-time leading appearance holding when he wins his 110th cap and it would be fitting if the nation’s captain and talisman produces another big moment on the international stage.

World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran

Wales face Iran in crucial World Cup 2022 Group B match in Qatar

Victory would put Wales top of Group B as Gareth Bale sets new appearance record with 110th cap

86’ – RED CARD! Hennessey sent off for bad late tackle on Taremi (WAL 0-0 IRN)

83’ – CHANCE! Davies drills one over the top for Wales (WAL 0-0 IRN)

73’ – SAVE! Hennessey denies Ezatolahi with a sprawling one-handed save (WAL 0-0 IRN)

54’ – OFF THE POST! Iran hit the post twice in one move but fail to score (WAL 0-0 IRN)

45+4’ – HT Nothing to separate the teams at the break (WAL 0-0 IRN)

16’ – NO GOAL! Gholizadeh has a goal ruled out for offside (WAL 0-0 IRN)

12’ – SAVE! Hosseini denies Moore at opener for Wales (WAL 0-0 IRN)

Full-time: Wales 0-2 Iran

12:06 , Michael Jones

90+12 mins: There’s barely time left for the match to restart before the full-time whistle goes. Wales have been rocked by two late goals following Wayne Hennessey’s sending off.

They couldn’t keep Iran at bay and have fallen to defeat in Qatar. Wales are not out of the tournament yet but they will need a miraculous victory over England to progress to the knockout rounds.

GOAL! Wales 0-2 Iran (Rezaeian, 90+11’)⚽️

12:03 , Michael Jones

90+11 mins: Another one! Iran burst forward on the counter-attack as Wales throw men forward. They create an overload and slide the ball to Ramin Rezaeian inside the box.

He draws out Danny Ward then chips one over the goalkeeper to secure the points!

GOAL! Wales 0-1 Iran (Cheshmi, 90+8’)⚽️

11:59 , Michael Jones

90+8 mins: Heartbreaking for Wales!

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is given the ball on the left wing and weaves into the box. He pulls it back to Joe Allen whose clearance is poor. He knocks it to Rouzbeh Cheshmi who rolls the ball onto his right foot and drills it into the bottom right hand corner!

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:58 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: Despite having 10-men Wales are still giving it a go. Dan James gets down the left wing and cuts the ball back into the box. He fails to find a team mate but a scuffed shot from the edge of the box sees the ball bobble over to Brennan Johnson.

Johnson shifts it to the right but his control is lackening and the ball comes loose to Hosseini who collects it. Three minutes to go.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:52 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Joe Allen intercepts a cross and Wales’ clearance comes up the pitch to Kieffer Moore. He holds it up brilliantly and wins a free kick.

The set piece is worked over to the far side of the pitch and a knockdown sees the ball bounce to Moore in the penalty area. He tries to control it on the spin but his first touch is poor and Hossein Hosseini smothers the ball.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:51 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Nine minutes added time! Wales are clinging on here.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:50 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Replacement goalkeeper Danny Ward has come on replacing Aaron Ramsey for Wales. They are certainly on the back foot now and have to see ouot the game with 10-men.

Ansarifard has a shot blocked with Wales throwing everyone behind the ball. It comes over to Mehdi Torabi who curls a shot inches wide of the right hand post!

RED CARD! Hennessey is off!

11:47 , Michael Jones

Wales 0-0 Iran

86 mins: Iran work the ball up the pitch as Wayne Hennessey comes flying out of the penalty area. Mehdi Taremi beats him to the loose ball and knocks it past the goalkeeper who then cleans him out.

Initially the referee pulls out a yellow card but is asked to look at the pitchside monitor but the VAR. It’s a clear red and the referee overturns his decision to send of the Wales goalkeeper!

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:44 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Chance! Bale flicks the ball over to James who floats a high cross into the box. Ramsey looks to hit one on the volley but scuffs the chance yet Wales manage to squeeze the ball over to Ben Davies.

Davies snatches at his effort and blasts the ball over the crossbar!

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:41 , Michael Jones

80 mins: 10 minutes to go now, can Wales begin to assert some pressure on Iran? They’ve been playing on the back foot for most of this half and need some time on the ball.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:38 , Michael Jones

76 mins: That’s a fantastic save from Wayne Hennessey – fingertip stuff from the Wales goalkeeper.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, and Rouzbeh Cheshmi all come on to replace Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Noorollahi and Ehsan Hajsfai for Iran as Joe Allen prepares to enter the fray for Wales.

Can the midfielder have a positive impact for the Welsh?

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:34 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Save! Wayne Hennessey keeps Wales in the game! The ball is played into the feet of Saeed Ezatolahi who drills a low shot from the edge of the box that looks to be sneaking into the far bottom corner.

Hennessesy leaps to his right and palms it wide of goal!

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:32 , Michael Jones

72 mins: An Iranian corner is floated over everyone’s heads but Ezatolahi recovers the loose ball.

He dinks a second cross over to the back post where defender Morteza Pouraliganji nods it down into the six-yard area but Hennessey is the quickest to react and he scoops up the ball.

Wales are coming under real pressure now.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:31 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Just over 20 minutes to play now and there’s a nervous atmosphere descending over the stadium.

Ansarifard is finally on the pitch and tries to get on the end of a threaded pass from Taremi. He doesn’t reach it and Hennessey is quickly off his line to tidy up for Wales.

Azmoun is the one who’s gone off for Iran.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Wales are forced to retreat from the Iranian final third and they lose the ball allowing Iran to counter attack. Mehdi Taremi drives into the box in possession and has options around him.

He goes for goal himself though and gets his shot blocked by a back-tracking Ethan Ampadu.

Iran win a corner that gets delivered into the penalty area. The ball strikes Brennan Johnson on the hand as he goes to ground attempting to clear the danger but nothing more comes from it.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:23 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Azmoun is playing on for now as Wales push up the pitch. Brennan Johnson combines with Neco Williams on the right side before Williams gives the ball to Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu whips a decent cross into the middle but neither Moore nor Bale can get on the end of it. Karim Ansarifard has sat back down on the sidelines. He’s not going to come on as of yet.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Rob Page has seen enough and makes a couple of changes in the hopes of changing the momentum of this game. Brennan Johnson and Dan James are introduced with Harry Wilson and Conor Roberts coming off.

It’s an attacking move from the Wales boss. Sardar Azmoun is down once more and is obviously troubled by his hamstring. He seemed to tweak it in the first half but he isn’t moving well.

Karim Ansarifard is quickly prepped and he’ll could be coming on to replace the Iranian forward.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:18 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Iran have stepped it up here. They’re seeing more of the ball and are getting inside Wales’ final third more frequently. A cross is whipped into the box and the ball gets headed down to Ehsan Hajsafi. He drills a first time effort but ball gets blocked.

Iran recycle it to win a corner but the set piece comes to nothing.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:15 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Off the woodwork!

How have Iran not scored?! Aaron Ramsey loses possession deep in Iran’s half and one cutting forward pass splits Wales in half sending Sardar Azmoun flying up the pitch.

He brings the ball into the box and shoots before smoking his effort into the right hand post! The ball bounds out to Ali Gholizadeh who cuts inside and curls a left-footed strike into the other upright!

Finally Azmoun gets a head to the second rebound and nods an effort into the arms of Wayne Hennessey! Very worrying signs for Wales there but somehow they survive.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Kieffer Moore makes a nice diagonal run over to the inside right channel as the ball gets flicked over the top. He chests it down and brings it up to the edge of the penalty area before feeding it to Conor Roberts on the overlap.

Roberts looks to cross but the offside flag eventually goes up against Moore.

Wales 0-0 Iran

11:09 , Michael Jones

48 mins: The first attacking action of the second half comes from Milad Mohammadi who whips a cross over the box from a deep position. Sardar Azmoun chases it over to the touchline on the opposite side of the pitch but can’t keep it in play.

Fortune seems to be with Wales. A blind pass from Ramsey puts Roberts under pressure on the right side and he loses possession. Iran look to move it quickly into the box but a wayward forward pass sends it straight to Wayne Hennessey in goal.

Second half: Wales 0-0 Iran

11:06 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Iran restart the match with their backs to the Red Wall of Welsh fans. There’s been no changes from either team during the half-time break.

HT Wales 0-0 Iran

11:02 , Michael Jones

Off the pitch an Iranian fan has had a shirt with the name of Mahsa Amini on it removed by security.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police in September 2022 and according to reports, she was severely beaten during her arrest and transfer to the Vozara Detention Centre.

She died in hospital on September 16th and her death has sparked protests across Iran against the government.

HT Wales 0-0 Iran

10:59 , Michael Jones

A draw doesn’t do any favours for either of these teams. Wales in particular need to win as they play England in their final group game.

The longer this game goes on without a goal more hectic the final 15-20 minutes will become.

HT Wales 0-0 Iran

10:55 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Wales 0-0 Iran

10:51 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: There goes the whistle to signal the break. Nothing to separate the two teams in a tightly fought first half. Wales were spared some blushes after Ali Gholizadeh’s opener was chalked off due to an offside.

Things will only get more tense as the match goes on too.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:49 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Chance! Wales are almost caught right before half-time. Iran work the ball into the final third for the first time in an age and probe for an opening on the right side of the pitch.

They don’t find one but the ball is knocked back to Saeed Ezatolahi who flicks a great cross into the middle. Sardar Azmoun squeezes ahead of his marker but can’t direct the ball towards goal and bounces wide of the back post.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There’s been a couple of stoppages for injuries and a big VAR check in this half so four minutes of stoppage time have been added on.

Roberts nods down a crossfield pass and gives the ball to Ramsey. He returns it to the wing where Roberts’ cross is headed clear by the first defender.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:44 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Wales have pegged Iran back as half-time approaches. They’ve grown into the game and will be hoping to press their advantage.

An aerial pass comes into the box as Moore and Bale make runs in behind but both men are caught offside.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:43 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Confident from Hosseini. Wales win themselves a corner that gets swung over towards the big forward Kieffer Moore.

Hossein Hosseini knows that he’s the target and leaps in front of Moore before plucking the ball out of the air and send Iran sweeping up the pitch.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: There’s a lot of noise inside the stadium now as the Red Wall and the Iran fans compete to see who is the loudest. This is a closely contested affair with few clear cut chances being created.

Wales have become more secure in defence and are dealing with Iran’s quick transitions a lot better now.

Bale tries to slide a pass into the box but it gets blocked and bounces over to Williams on the left. He brings it alongside the penalty area but can’t find a team mate with a low pass into the middle.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:36 , Michael Jones

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Williams cushions a header in behind Iran’s back line as Harry Wilson makes a run through the channel. He recovers the ball and flicks one into the box.

Bale looks to bring it down but is taken out – legally says the referee – and Iran clear their lines.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:30 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Shot! Kieffer Moore is dominant when Wales play the ball long. He wins it in the air once again and brings it down to Gareth Bale who lets fly with a volley from range.

Bale scuffs the chance though and his effort bobbles softly into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:29 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Taremi and Azmoun link up well. Azmoun drops slightly deeper to get on the ball before both men storm towards the box. They do so again here before Azmoun loses possession.

He goes down trying to recover it off Neco Williams and doesn’t look happy. The forward has had some calf issues which may be resurfacing.

After a quick breather and a check up from the medics Azmoun is back on the pitch. Keep an eye on him though.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:26 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Kieffer Moore glances another long ball out to Neco Williams on the left wing who attempts to drive up the pitch. He’s caught by Iranian right-back Ramin Rezaeian who clatters him out of play with a heavy tackle.

Williams jogs off the hit but that one is going to sting for a while.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Iran are sharp on the counter when Wales give the ball away. Rob Page’s men have been sloppy in possession so far. Ethan Ampadu gives away a free kick after getting caught on his own in midfield.

Ramin Rezaeian chips the free kick over to the back post where Sardar Azmoun nods the ball out of play trying to put it back across the face of goal.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:21 , Michael Jones

20 mins: At the other end of the pitch Gareth Bale wins Wales a free kick deep in Iran’s final third and Harry Wilson swings the set piece into the penalty area.

Wilson’s cross comes too close to Hossein Hosseini who punches it clear.

NO GOAL! Wales 0-0 Iran

10:19 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Disallowed! VAR comes to the rescue for Wales as Gholizadeh strays offside before Azmoun squares the ball to him.

Wales have a reprieve! They need to switch it on again now.

GOAL! Wales 0-1 Iran (Gholizadeh, 15’)⚽️

10:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Wales are in trouble now! A poor cross field pass from Conor Roberts gives the ball away to Sardar Azmoun who shifts it away from the nearest defender and drives into the box.

He’s got Ali Gholizadeh alongside him and after moving around Joe Rodon he squares the ball for a tap in. Iran take the lead!

Or do they? There’s a VAR check taking place…

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:15 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Kieffer Moore took a knock to the face after that effort as he landed on the boot of the Iranian goalkeeper.

The Welsh forward needs a check up but he’s okay to continue. It would be a big blow if he needed to leave the pitch this early.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: SAVE! That was the chance for Wales!

They work the ball brilliantly across the pitch before a switch of play sends the ball over to Conor Roberts on the right wing. Roberts whips a quick ball into the penalty area and Kieffer Moore leaps towards it.

He gets a good chunk of the ball as he probs a volley towards goal but it’s straight at Hossein Hosseini who manages to palm it clear!

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:09 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Azmoun shows his worth again on the edge of Wales’ penalty area. His ball control is great and he holds off the defenders before setting Mehdi Taremi up for a shot from range.

The striker hits it well enough but Wayne Hennessey gets solidly in behind the shot and lings onto the ball.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sardar Azmoun could offer Iran an added dimension up top today after coming off the bench late on against England. He collects a ball in midfield and is allowed to turn towards goal.

Azmoun slides it out to the left wing where Milad Mohammadi bursts forward. The left-back curls a teasing cross into the the middle but Wales manage to scramble it clear.

Wales 0-0 Iran

10:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Ehasn Hajsafi is fouled as the ball is dinked into midfield and Iran’s Saeed Ezatolahi floats a quick free kick over to the left wing. Iran then fail to capitalise on the quick play as a pass into the penalty area rolls safely out of play.

Chance! A long ball up the pitch comes to Kieffer Moore who wins the aerial ball and nods it on for Harry Wilson’s run in behind. Wilson takes it down thw ing before slipping the ball to Neco Williams.

Williams checks to the right, then laces a curling effort just over the far top corner!

Kick off: Wales 0-0 Iran

10:00 , Michael Jones

Here we go. Wales will know that three points puts them close to qualifying for the last 16 and a defeat will see them on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament.

They’ll need to start better than they did against the USA where they were sluggish in the first half and allowed their opponents to freedom to operate.

Wales get the ball rolling and the match is underway.

Wales vs Iran

09:53 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Gareth Bale – Wales’ most capped player with his appearance todat – leads out the team. He’s been the talisman of this side for years now and will need to inspire his team mates once more today.

The national anthems are next before kick off at 10am.

Latest odds for Wales vs Iran

09:51 , Michael Jones

Wales are still outsiders to qualify out of Group B narrowly behind the USA who take on England later tonight. That could all change if Rob Page’s men triumph over Iran this morning.

Wales vs Iran match odds

Wales: 23/20

Draw: 21/10

Iran: 29/10

To qualify from Group B

England: 1/50

USA: 10/11

Wales: 6/5

Iran: 4/1

Gareth Bale urges schools in Wales to screen Iran clash as ‘mini history lesson’

09:48 , Michael Jones

Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch a World Cup “mini history lesson” in Qatar. Wales’ second game of the 2022 World Cup kicks off at 10am GMT on Friday when children are in class.

The PA news agency revealed earlier this month that children had been given the green light to support Robert Page’s side.

The Welsh Government has left it up to individual schools to decide whether to allow children to watch the game, and Bale wants as many of them as possible to do so.

Gareth Bale urges schools in Wales to screen Iran clash as ‘mini history lesson’

Neco Williams praised for ‘great courage and bravery’ after grandfather’s death

09:44 , Michael Jones

Harry Wilson has praised Neco Williams’ “courage and bravery” for playing in Wales’ World Cup opener on Monday following the death of his grandfather.

Williams’ grandfather died on Sunday and the Nottingham Forest full-back shared the sad news on social media after playing in Wales’ 1-1 draw against the United States.

“Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad passed away last night,” Williams wrote on Monday night, dedicating the game and point to his late grandfather.

“To go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team-mates and family.”

Neco Williams praised for ‘great courage and bravery’ after grandfather’s death

Wales vs Iran

09:40 , Michael Jones

The Welsh players have been out to inspect the pitch. The fans are flooding in despite some Wales fans not being able to make it to Qatar.

This is a huge match for Wales, collecting three points today is a must for Rob Page’s men.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Wales vs Iran

09:35 , Michael Jones

The fans have started to arrive at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium ahead of kick off at 10 am. Can Wales get past Iran and put one foot in the knockout rounds?

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

Fifa says rainbow colours now allowed in Qatar after flags confiscated

09:30 , Michael Jones

World Cup federations have been told by Fifa that the rainbow flag will “not be prohibited” at stadiums for the next round of games, and that Qatar have now given the governing body assurances on the issue after a series of incidents that culminated in the team captains of seven Uefa federations not wearing the OneLove armband.

The colours have become one of the tense moments of the tournament, as so many players, officials and fans want to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality.

Some supporters and media have had items of clothing with rainbow flags confiscated, most notably with security even instructing that bucket hats should be removed.

The Independent has been told of cases where Welsh fans were simply wearing the colours of the country – red, yellow, white and green – only to be told to take them off.

Fifa says rainbow colours now allowed in Qatar after flags confiscated

Wales fans to miss World Cup match with Iran due to permit card problems

09:25 , Michael Jones

A host of Wales fans will be unable to attend their second World Cup 2022 game against Iran on Friday after being turned away at the airport.

Many supporters attending the finals in Qatar are staying in Dubai and flying into Doha for the fixtures, but dozens are reporting that the Hayya permit card required to get into the country for games has failed to function properly, resulting in them being denied entry.

This comes despite some of those same fans having attended Wales’ other game, a 1-1 draw with USA in their Group B opener, earlier in the week. On this occasion, however, some permits are displaying as “pending” approval, leading airport staff to deny those passangers from boarding.

Wales fans to miss World Cup match with Iran due to permit card problems

Qatar ‘impose’ last-minute alcohol ban on Wales fans

09:20 , Michael Jones

A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatar authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.

Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.

But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.

The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy later noted Friday is a holy day and “no alcohol before midday” is allowed.

Qatar ‘impose’ last-minute alcohol ban on Wales fans

Wilson echoes Page’s thoughts

09:16 , Michael Jones

Wales midfielder, Harry Wilson, added to his manager’s thoughts about how different Iran will play this time out compared to their lacklustre display against England.

“It was a difficult result for them. England was always going to be difficult,” said Wilson. “They will be looking for a reaction and I think that is what we are going to see.

“It will be up to us to make sure we are on form to try and get the three points.”

Iran had kept clean sheets in six of their previous nine matches before they were crushed by England on Monday so today’s encounter could be tricky for Wales.

Page expecting ‘reaction’ from Iran

09:11 , Michael Jones

Rob Page says that he is expecting a reaction from Iran following their 6-2 defeat to England during the first round of matches and by the looks of their line-up Carlos Quieroz’s side are focusing more on attacking football this time around.

“Iran are going to want a reaction from a disappointing defeat,” said Page.

“I think they’d have looked at the fixtures and England was a free game for them. I think that’s why the manager changed the shape, he changed it for that game.

“I think we won’t be too surprised by the formation he picks. Both teams need to win.”

The story of only previous meeting of World Cup opponents

09:06 , Michael Jones

The eyes of the world will be on Wales and Iran in Doha on Friday.

But the only previous time the two countries met, no-one in Wales was watching and captain Terry Yorath and his team-mates were left wondering what on earth they had stepped into.

The date was April 18, 1978, the venue Tehran’s Aryamehr Stadium.

American singer Frank Sinatra had performed there a couple of years earlier, but there is no evidence the ruling royal family kept Sinatra waiting as they would the Wales football team.

The story of the only previous meeting between Wales and Iran

Kieffer Moore targets key Iranian weakness for Wales to exploit

09:00 , Michael Jones

Wales striker Kieffer Moore plans to torment Iran in the air just like England did.

England smashed six past Iran in their World Cup opener, with the Iranians having no answer to the Three Lions’ aerial power.

The 6ft 5in Moore watched the first half of that game before Wales set off for their tournament opener – a 1-1 draw against the United States – and is confident of wreaking more havoc on the Iran defence.

Kieffer Moore targets key Iranian weakness for Wales to exploit

Fifa tells Iran to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

08:55 , Michael Jones

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England.

Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.

Fifa has been in daily contact with the Iranian federation since the injury and have told them that they should follow the concussion protocol and not allow Beiranvand to play.

Iran’s team doctor has the final say, but Fifa is taking the matter extremely seriously and has stressed to the federation in the strongest terms that he should not play.

Fifa tells Iran to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran line-up

08:54 , Michael Jones

Iran XI: Hossein Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Azmoun, Taremi

There are five changes to the Iran team that started against England with exciting striker Sardar Azmoun starting up top.

Bale set to break Wales appearance record

08:50 , Michael Jones

Wales captain Gareth Bale will overtake team-mate Chris Gunter as Wales’ most-capped man if he plays against Iran this morning but the forward insists he is not thinking about the record.

“It’s an amazing achievement, it’s an honour to represent my country so many times,” said Bale, who has 109 caps. “But it’s more important that we try and get the victory.

“Hopefully we can and it’ll make it even more special.

“It will be a difficult game versus Iran – they are a very good team. They are here for a reason, but of course we believe we can beat them.”

Wales team changes

08:49 , Michael Jones

Manager Rob Page makes just one change to the Wales team with Kieffer Moore coming in to replace Dan James as a partner to Gareth Bale in the forward line.

Joe Allen starts on the bench after his return from injury.

Wales line-up

08:44 , Michael Jones

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Williams; Bale, Moore

Queiroz expecting exciting atmosphere against Wales

08:40 , Michael Jones

Iran coach, Carlos Queiroz, a former Real Madrid manager and ex-assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United is looking forward to facing Wales this morning and is expecting a vibrant atmosphere from the travelling fans.

“For us, the World Cup starts tomorrow [Friday]. We have two games and six points to play for,” he said in the build up to today’s clash.

“Welcome to the big show for Wales after 64 years. It is incredible to see the Red Wall in the stadium. Wales play with character. It’s like a party. A football party show.”

EU parliament calls on Fifa to compensate families of migrant workers

08:35 , Michael Jones

The EU parliament has urged Fifa to help compensate the families of the migrant workers who died or suffered rights abuses during preparations for the World Cup.

In a vote on Thursday, MEPs also called on the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.

Qatar has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers in light of the country currently hosting the World Cup.

The resolution also deplored reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalise same-sex relations.

EU parliament calls on Fifa to compensate families of migrant workers

Iran without Alireza Beiranvand

08:30 , Michael Jones

Elsewhere, Iran have to make do without their number one goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. He will miss the match after getting concussed and breaking his nose in the game against England.

Initially the 30-year-old wanted to play on during that game but after taking a goal kick realised that he was in no fit state to complete the match and had to be stretchered off.

Iran boss Carlos Queiroz said: “There is medical protocol we need to respect and there is no way to move around the protocol, so he will not play.”

Allen’s return a ‘massive boost’ for Wales

08:25 , Michael Jones

Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen has been sitting on the sidelines since September trying to overcome a hamstring injury that left his place at the World Cup in doubt.

Wales boss, Rob Page, felt he needed Allen in his squad and brought him to Qatar despite concerns that he may not be fully fit. Allen missed the draw against the USA but having trained alone since Wales arrived in Qatar, he joined the rest of the squad for Wednesday’s session.

The manager confirmed that Allen is ‘fit and raring to go’ with captain Gareth Bale adding: “To have him available is a massive boost for us with two games remaining,

“Hopefully he can come on or start and he’ll do what Joe Allen does best and cover every blade of grass.”

Gareth Bale reacts with Wales captain on cusp of caps record against Iran

08:20 , Michael Jones

Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men’s player in Welsh football history “even more special” by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.

Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday’s 1-1 draw with the United States.

Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country’s record scorer with 41 goals, said: “I haven’t really been focusing on the cap thing to be honest, just trying to focus on the game.”

Gareth Bale reacts with Wales captain on cusp of caps record against Iran

Wales vs Iran: where to watch the game?

08:15 , Michael Jones

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November. The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

Wales vs Iran early team news and predicted line-ups

08:11 , Michael Jones

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week. Manager, Rob Page, also confirmed that Joe Allen is ready to go after a hamstring injury has seen him sidelined since September.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi

Wales vs Iran

08:05 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wales’ Group B clash with Iran. Kick off for this one is 10am and Rob Page’s side are hoping to build off the back of their 1-1 draw against the USA and take a step closer to the knockout rounds.

Picking up three points this morning is crucial for Wales’ hopes of a spot in the last 16 as they take on England in their final group match which, on paper, represents the most difficult game of the group stages. The Dragons rescued a point in their opening game thanks to Gareth Bale’s penalty but they will want to improve against a team that was battered 6-2 by the Three Lions.

Iran looked all at sea in their encounter with England but striker Mehdi Taremi remained threatening throughout and finished the game with two consolation goals so Wales will need to keep him quiet this morning.

Should Wales be victorious in this encounter they will move to the top of Group A ahead of England vs USA this evening.