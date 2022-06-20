‘Workin’ Moms’ To End With Season 7 On CBC, Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Catherine Reitman’s Workin’ Moms is coming to an end. The hit comedy series, which airs on CBC in Canada and streams on Netflix, has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

Creator and Executive Producer Reitman, who also stars in the lead role of Kate Foster, announced today that the seventh season will be its last.

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it,” said Reitman. “But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas…”

Workin’ Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend.

Season 7 picks up where season 6 left off, with the women confronting demons from their past in order to move forward into their future. Motherhood, relationships, and career choices will all be put to the test, as they come to terms with who they once were and where they’re each headed. As we bid farewell to Kate, Anne, Sloane, Jenny, and Val, it’s up to each of them to decide the impact they’ll leave with their work, the traits they’ll pass on to their children, and ultimately, how much more sh*t they’re willing to take as workin’ moms.

Reprising their roles are: Dani Kind as Anne; Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny; Philip Sternberg as Nathan; Ryan Belleville as Lionel; Sarah McVie as Val; Sadie Munroe as Alice; Peter Keleghan as Richard; Nikki Duval as Rosie; and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell, among others.

A CBC original series, Workin’ Moms is produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund and Netflix.

The new season, currently shooting in various locations in and around Toronto, will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2023 followed by a global release – everywhere outside Canada – on Netflix.