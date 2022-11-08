Workhorse stock stumbles after wider-than-expected loss, revenue miss and downbeat vehicles outlook

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc.

dropped 2.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the electric delivery trucks maker reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that came up short, but affirmed its full-year revenue outlook. The net loss narrowed to $35.4 million, or 22 cents a share, from $81.1 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 12 cents. Revenue swung to $1.55 million from negative $576,602, but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.57 million. Cost of sales fell 17.6% to $9.52 million, due primarily to a 1.4% million decrease in inventory writedowns and a $1.2 million decrease in consulting and warranty expenses. For 2022, the company kept its revenue guidance range at between $15 million and $25 million, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $18.3 million, while lowering its range of vehicles expected to be made and sold to between 100 and 200 from between 150 and 250. The stock has plunged 44.4% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500

has declined 8.1%.