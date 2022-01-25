The Hamden Journal

Workers claim dad in racist smoothie shop rant threatened to kill them

The Connecticut teenage smoothie store worker who filmed the viral video of a Merrill Lynch financial advisor‘s racist rant claimed he also “threatened to kill us multiple times.”

Charli Hill, 17, told WFSB that she started to record dad James Iannazzo’s angry tirade because of the threats he was making against her and her 18-year-old co-worker Gianna Miranda.

“He started to call her racial slurs, and he threatened to kill us multiple times,” Hill told the local station.

TikTok

“He was banging on the door — he was trying to push the door. We didn’t know if he was going to jump over the counter,” she said of the now-viral moment Saturday at the Robeks store in Fairfield.

The clip catches Iannazzo calling Miranda a “f—ing immigrant” and throwing a smoothie at her.

Charli Hill started to record James Iannazzo’s angry tirade because of the threats he was making.
WFSB

“He threw the smoothie at me, and in my head I was just like, ‘Wow. Did you really just do that?’” Miranda told News 12 in a separate interview.

“Me and my two coworkers had to, like, hold the door because he was pushing it open,” she said of the 48-year-old dad’s attempts to reach their workspace.

“It was kind of scary, I’m not gonna lie,” she told WFSB. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know his intention or what he was going to do.’

TikTok / @cjjbreezy

“We’re literally high schoolers, and for you to say that to us — it’s not right at all.”

The teen added, “He has kids of his own. Imagine being a parent and your kid telling you that happened at work.”

Miranda told News 12 that until Saturday she had only seen such racist attacks on social media.

James Iannazzo’s attorney insisted, “He is not a racist.”

“To actually experience it first hand … I just felt disrespected,” she said.

Iannazzo has said he only flipped out because he was “out of my mind with fear” for his 17-year-old son who was hospitalized with a severe reaction to peanut butter that the dad insists he told staff not to put in the drink.

He was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass, and is due in court Feb. 7.

TikTok

He was also cut loose by Merrill Lynch, which said, “Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind.”

Admitting his actions were “wrong,” Iannazzo added that “they do not reflect my values or my character. I feel terrible that I lost my composure so completely.”

His attorney, Frank J. Riccio, also insisted, “He is not a racist and deeply regrets his statement and actions during a moment of extreme emotion.”

James Iannazzo was let go by Merrill Lynch.

Hill, however, said such anger and distress “gives you absolutely no right to act out like that.”

Morgan said that she wants more than a publicly issued apology.

“I would like to have a face-to-face — like, him tell me to my face that he is sorry,” she told News 12.

