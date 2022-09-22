Worker found dead in kettle cooker at NJ food processing plant

A 63-year-old employee was found dead in a kettle cooker at a New Jersey food processing plant earlier this week, police said.

Dale R. Devilli’s body was discovered in the machine at the Lassonde Pappas plant in Cumberland County at about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities were dispatched to the plant following reports of a workplace accident and made the grim discovery after they arrived.

Devilli’s death was not being treated as suspicious, but police said the investigation was ongoing.

“Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility,” a spokesman for Lassonde Pappas told New Jersey 101.5.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of accident led to the fatality.

“We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the plant spokesman continued.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating Devilli’s death, a federal inspection database shows.

Devilli had worked as a millwright at Lassonde Pappas — a Canadian company that produces fruit and vegetable juices, according to an online obituary.

“He will be remembered for his years of expertise and vigorous work ethic. He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job,” the obituary said.

Devilli is survived by his wife of 28 years and their two daughters, according to the obituary.