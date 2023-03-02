“Work With The People Who’ve Shown You The Love” – The Hamden Journal

Byron Allen is the latest media heavyweight to speak out against the growing scourge of antisemitism in America.

The Allen Media Group founder, chairman and CEO was discussing a wide range of topics in a sit-down with Quintin Haynes during the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference at Harvard Business School. Allen, who received the inaugural Legendary Honor from the school’s African American Student Union, said: “The African American community owes the Jewish community a huge debt of gratitude, including during the Civil Rights Movement. … The Jewish community has been there for us in a big way. It’s a relationship we’ve never acknowledged as Black people. They have been there legally. They’ve marched with us, stood with us. And they have a similar plight in how they’ve been treated. We need to stay strong and have their back the way they’ve had our back. … They’ve been an ally, a big ally. Work with the people who’ve shown you the love and respect as they’ve shown.”

RELATED: New York Mayor Eric Adams Tells Broadway ‘Parade’ Audience “This Is Not A Place Where Hate Lives” Days After Neo-Nazis Harassed Ticketbuyers

He also told a story about the notorious Nordicist Madison Grant from 1916. “He was upset about immigration, upset about all the Jews coming into the country,” Allen said, “This guy writes a book called The Passing of the Great Race. Another young man reads the book and said, ‘This is the greatest book I’ve ever read; this book is my bible.’ And that young man was Adolf Hitler.”

He added that the antisemitism and racism then “came back as the Holocaust.”