Jennifer Garner offers some “mom wisdom” on her Instagram. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Jennifer Garner is here to offer some sage words of wisdom.

The Alias alum, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of herself lounging on a boat in a black dress and sunglasses. She captioned the sunny post, “Wisdom from Mom — happiness is your own responsibility. The life you’re living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life.”

She concluded with, “Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment.”

Jennifer Garner shared wisdom about not waiting around for happiness. (Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram)

This is hardly the only time that the 13 Going on 30 actress has dished out some important life advice. Garner told Entertainment Tonight that she looks outward in order to avoid feeling pressured by ever-changing beauty standards.

“I think that it’s really important to look in the mirror less, that’s kind of what I tell people,” Garner explained. “Just spend more time looking out instead of looking in a mirror and focus on what you can do for other people. I swear it will make you feel prettier and make you feel better about yourself.”

Garner also brought words of wisdom to the 2019 Denison University commencement, where she spoke and received her honorary doctorate. In her speech she shared three tips for living a happier life.

“Impose self-discipline around three things: have a book on your bedside table at all times and read it, obviously,” she said. “Be in charge of your consumption of social media, and foster a sense of humor about yourselves because otherwise, you run the risk of being boring.”

She gave some practical tips, such as starting a sunscreen routine while young, and avoiding smoking — even out of an electronic cigarette that “smells like maple syrup or pineapple or cotton candy.”

Garner even had some practical advice for travelers.

“Don’t walk down the Grand Canyon to see what it looks like from the bottom,” she joked. “It’s great from the top, you should do that. But when you get to the bottom, it’s just a big hill, and it’s a pain in the ass to climb back up.”

