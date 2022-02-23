‘Work it, Countess!’ See LuAnn de Lesseps, 56, pose in a bikini in Miami Beach

She’s come a long way, as the saying goes.

Luann de Lesseps posted a picture of a fabulous “Sun-Day” over the weekend in South Florida.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star looked absolutely fabulous in a bikini for 56, we must admit.

Perhaps chalk it up to clean living?

De Lesseps, who was notoriously arrested at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach on a disorderly intoxication charge on Christmas Eve 2017, looks better than ever. For her drunken tirade and attack on a cop, the cabaret singer had to attend addiction meetings, use an alcohol measurement device and see a therapist regularly.

Though the road to sobriety was long and rocky, she admitted, de Lesseps seems to be currently working out and on the wagon. The mother of two even came out with her own booze-free libation called Fosé Rosé.

Speaking of wine, the Connecticut native will attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, celebrating its 21st year, this weekend. In another social media snap, the reality star posed in boy shorts and a halter top in front of the tents being erected on the sands for the event and tagged founder Lee Schrager.

The local foodie responded in the comments section: “Work it, Countess!”