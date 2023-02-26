Woody Harrelson Parodies ‘The Whale’ On ‘SNL’ – The Hamden Journal

SNL parodied Darren Aronofsky’s film The Whale on tonight’s episode, poking fun its star Brendan Fraser for wearing a fat suit. Watch the skit above.

The sketch begins as the director of an upcoming film titled The Hippo tells his cast of four — including guest host Woody Harrelson, who played Keith, an actor who gained 450 pounds to portray the lead — that the project would not be moving forward.

Said director (Mikey Day) apologizes to the group for all the sacrifices they made to be in the film: One lamented having to dye her hair brown, another for growing a beard and a third for wasting two weeks shadowing a therapist.

Poor Keith was appalled at his co-star’s minuscule complaints when he said he consumed gristle loaf for six months to gain 450 pounds — not knowing he would’ve been able to get away with wearing a fat suit. It’s worth noting that Harrelson donned a fat suit for the sketch.

The director later reveals The Hippo was canceled due to it having almost the same exact script as The Whale, leaving Keith unable to take the role in an upcoming Marvel movie now that he’s overweight.

“I think that ship has sailed,” he said. “I’m not exactly in X-Men shape right now.”

