Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart Trade Places in Hitman Killer Comedy

The wrong AirBnB can make all the difference — especially when it leads to a deadly case of mistaken identity.

Kevin Hart stars as a bumbling sales consultant who checks into the wrong holiday rental cabin in Netflix’s comedy of errors “The Man from Toronto.” When Hart walks in on a torture chamber, he quickly has to pretend to be the eponymous assassin from Toronto to save his own life. Yet the CIA wants him to stay undercover to help them find the real Man from Toronto, who is none other than Woody Harrelson.

More from IndieWire

The buddy comedy continues as Harrelson trains Hart to be him, and Hart has to decide whether or not to turn the Man from Toronto in to the feds. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” director Patrick Hughes helms the Netflix film, streaming June 24.

Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin also star in the action-comedy. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner penned the script, with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch producing.

Director Hughes explained that Hart and Harrelson’s comedic chemistry is the crux of the action parody film. “I’m a huge fan of buddy comedies, and I love how, at the end of the day, it’s always like a love story between two people that are polar opposites,” Hughes told Entertainment Weekly. “Kevin Hart’s character is like a wet noodle who needs to find strength to stand up in the world because it’s been walking all over him. On the flip side of that coin, the ‘Man from Toronto’ is someone that needs to get in touch with his emotions a little more instead of just killing everybody. Watching them learn from each other is really fun.”

“The Man from Toronto” also marks Harrelson’s first premiere since starring in 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” the latest dark comedy by Ruben Östlund. Harrelson is additionally set to team up again with Östlund for upcoming film “Entertainment System Is Down,” as Östlund exclusively confirmed to IndieWire. Harrelson will star in Richard Nixon biopic miniseries “The White House Plumbers” and prison escape show “The Most Dangerous Man in America,” both currently in production.

Story continues

“The Man from Toronto” premieres June 24 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.