Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux’s Watergate Series Sets HBO Premiere: Watch the Star-Packed Trailer

HBO’s full-of-famous-faces take on the Watergate scandal will hit your screen in March 2023.

White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrleson (Cheers, True Detective) as former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy, will follow Nixon’s men as they fumble their way into bringing down the presidency “they were zealously trying to protect,” per the official logline.

The five-episode limited series’ cast also includes: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method), Judy Greer (Reboot), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), F. Murray Abraham (White Lotus), John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Zoe Levin (Red Band Society) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men).

Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck created the limited series and will serve as writers and executive producers; David Mandel (Veep) directs. Mandel, Threroux and Harrelson also are among the series’ EPs.

Press PLAY on the teaser video above to watch Hunt, Liddy and the rest of Nixon’s team make history in the worst way possible, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in to White House Plumbers?

