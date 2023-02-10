Woody Allen’s Latest Movie ‘Coup De Chance’ Is Heading To Market – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen’s latest film is heading to the EFM market in Berlin with WestEnd Films, we can reveal.

To date, plot details have been kept under wraps on Allen’s 50th film but we can reveal the contemporary romantic thriller, previously known as Wasp 22, will chart the story of two young people whose bond leads to marital infidelity and ultimately crime. Above is a first look image.

Allen’s first French-language movie is a “policier” (as the French call it) in the genre of Match Point and was shot across Paris. ‘Coup de chance’ roughly translates into English as ‘stroke of luck’.

Cast includes Lou de Laage, Melvil Poupaud, Valerie Lemercier, Niels Schneider, Elsa Zylberstein, Bárbara Goenaga, Grégory Gadebois, Anne Loiret, Sara Martins, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Arnaud Viard.

Allen’s longtime producing partner Letty Aronson is producing for Gravier Productions. Also aboard are Allen regulars such as veteran DP Vittorio Storaro, editor Alisa Lepselter and costume designer Sonia Grande. Adam B. Stern is exec producer.

The director said today: “Coup de Chance is a contemporary story of romance, passion and violence set in contemporary Paris. Shot all over the city and a little bit in the countryside, it evolves around a romance between two young people who are old friends and devolves into marital infidelity and ultimately crime. It stars very gifted French actors and actresses, is all in the French language and looks very beautiful as photographed by the great cinematographer, Vittorio Storaro. The rest I’ll leave to surprise.”

Allen’s standing in the industry remains complicated. The filmmaker has been blacklisted by many following allegations made by his former partner Mia Farrow that he molested their child. Allen has always denied the allegations and continued to work. Amazon Studios is among partners to have ceased working with the director, pulling out of a lucrative distribution deal with him in 2019.

WestEnd’s attachment to Coup de Chance marks the first time a UK or U.S.-based sales company has taken a new Woody Allen project to market since FilmNation in 2015/16.

WestEnd also handles the rights of 16 other Woody Allen films such as Match Point, Blue Jasmine and To Rome With Love.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-lasting collaboration with Woody Allen and his team”, said Maya Amsellem, WestEnd Films’ managing director. “Coup de Chance has all the elements of an exciting modern thriller with a stellar French cast, and we can’t wait to share it with buyers all around the world”.