Woody Allen Says ‘He Never Said He Was Retiring’ – The Hamden Journal

Woody Allen has been quick to deny rumours of his retirement, that came out of an interview he gave to a Spanish magazine, saying his next film would be his last.

The 86-year-old director has issued a statement to clarify what he meant, saying:

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, not did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th.”