Woody Allen Announces Retirement From Filmmaking At 86 – The Hamden Journal

Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film.

The 86-year-old filmmaker is set to begin production on his final feature in the coming fall, and has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one.

In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.”

He added that his next project will be a novel.

In his long career, Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations for Best Screenplay. He has won four Academy Awards, including one for Best Director for Annie Hall (1977). Despite his success, he has always been noted for shunning award ceremonies.

In recent years, he has been blacklisted for many following allegations made by his former partner Mia Farrow that he molested their child. Allen has always denied the allegations and continued to work.