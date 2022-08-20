‘Won’t prejudge’ Trump’s Mar-a-Lago document stash

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he took no classified material along with him when he left office last year – but refused to condemn his former boss, Donald Trump, for allegedly having shipped boxes of top-secret documents to his Florida home.

“I honestly don’t want to prejudge it before, until, we know all the facts,” Pence said Friday during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, an obligatory stop for politicians weighing a White House bid.

The former veep’s two-day Iowa swing followed a Wednesday speech in New Hampshire, another must for potential presidential candidates, where he drew the ire of Trump supporters for denouncing their calls to “defund the FBI” following last week’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

In Iowa, Pence turned instead on the Department of Justice, suggesting that its probe of Trump’s handling of the documents — which the former president says he had declassified while still in office — was politically motivated.

“The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight,” Pence told the Associated Press. “I know that’s not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency.”

A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday that portions of the affidavit allowing the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago will soon be made public.

While his Iowa and New Hampshire stops are signs that Pence is eyeing a potential White House run of his own, he told local media that he has not yet made a decision.

“After the first of the year my family and I will do as we’ve always done, and that is to reflect and pray on where we might next serve,” Pence told KCCI Des Moines.

