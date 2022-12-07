‘Wonder Woman 3’ Doesn’t Make the Cut Under DC Films’ New Regime

The 3rd installment in the “Wonder Woman” franchise is not moving forward at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a report in the Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, newly installed DC Studios Chiefs James and Peter Safran will present their plan for the DCU to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

According to the report, director Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two “Wonder Woman” films, recently submitted her treatment for the third film and was then notified by Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, along with Gunn and Safran, that the film “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.”

Also Read:

Henry Cavill’s Superman Encounters Setbacks to Possible DC Return (Exclusive)

Although cost wasn’t a factor, “Wonder Woman” headliner Gal Gadot was due to receive $20 million for the third film while Jenkins would have received $12 million.

On Tuesday, Gadot tweeted “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you”

The news comes after The Wrap first reported recently that Henry Cavill’s Superman sequel isn’t moving forward.

Also Read:

3 Ways DC Studios Can Revive the Brand

According to numerous insiders with knowledge of the situation, although it has been previously reported that the search for a writer was currently underway, the fact is there’s currently no writer or director attached to the project and there’s currently no formal deal with Cavill to return.

Additionally, according to an insider, as it currently stands at the moment there’s no forward momentum on the project while newly installed DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have been busy fine-tuning their long range plan for the DCU.

On the surface, it appears this is the end of the Snyderverse era for DC which started with 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

A rep for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.