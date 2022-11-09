There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week.

Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, without mentioning Wilson directly, that “there was resistance to that” in past seasons. Wilson and the Broncos were back at work after their bye week on Wednesday and the quarterback held a press conference that included a question about Carroll’s comments.

Wilson said he’d “do whatever it takes” to make sure the offense thrived and that there were times when he wore a wristband while also making it clear that he didn’t draw the same line between success and what he wore.

“I don’t know exactly what he said. Won a lot of games there without one on my wrist. I didn’t know winning or losing mattered whether you wore a wristband or not,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

There does not seem to be any love lost between Carroll and Wilson, which is a big reason why the two men are no longer working together. The breakup has clearly gone better for the Seahawks thus far and Carroll hasn’t been shy about pointing that out.

Russell Wilson: Won a lot of games in Seattle without anything on my wrist originally appeared on Pro Football Talk