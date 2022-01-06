Women zip-tied as armed intruders rob Los Angeles mansion

Two women who were house-sitting for their social media influencer boss were zip-tied by armed intruders early Thursday — as the robbers ransacked the multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home.

The terrified victims woke to find three men pointing guns at them at about 1:30 a.m. inside the mansion in Sherman Oaks, police told The Post.

The women told cops the intruders bound them with zip ties and took their cellphones before raiding the home.

One of the men was brandishing a handgun and another had a rifle, according to police.

After the three men fled with the victims’ phones, the women alerted the homeowner — who is in New York — via the home’s Ring doorbell camera, Fox11 reported.

Footage obtained by the outlet showed the two women waving their zip-tied hands in front of the camera.

It triggered an alert on the homeowner’s phone, who then alerted local cops.

The homeowner is said to be a social media influencer and shares a child with a well-known record producer who has links to Beyoncé, Dr. Dre and Justin Timberlake, the outlet reported.

The victims included the influencer’s housekeeper and her friend.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was stolen from the home.

Cops said they are searching for the three suspects who fled in a blue sedan.

Two of the men were dressed in all black, while the third suspect was wearing a gray shirt and black pants, police said.