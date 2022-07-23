Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Shouldn’t Gripe About Abortion Rights

Unattractive women who “look like a thumb” shouldn’t complain about losing abortion rights because they’re the “least” likely to get pregnant, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said in a jaw-dropping speech to college students at a conservative conference in Florida on Saturday.

“Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies?” Gaetz asked the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. “The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?”

Video of the speech has received at least one million views on Twitter.

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out,” the congressman continued. “They’re like 5′2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’”

“A few of them need to get up and march — they need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumpin’, maybe mix in a salad.”

Critics were stunned.

Jezebel ripped the comments as “cartoonishly misogynist.”

Texas Democratic State Rep. Erin Zwiener was one of many to lambast the congressman on Twitter: “Gaetz, we don’t care if you think we’re hot. Either way, we deserve to make our own decisions about our futures.”

Gaetz’s remarks were made at the same summit where Sen. Ted Cruz, just a day earlier, took a crude jab at gender pronouns.

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking and the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

