Women Need To Marry, ‘Settle Down,’ So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters

Single women need to get married and “settle down” so they stop voting for Democrats, Fox News host Jesse Watters unbelievably urged on national TV Thursday.

“Single women and voters under 40 have been ‘captured’ by Democrats,” Watters complained in the wake of the GOP’s disappointing midterm elections.

“We need these ladies to get married. It’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it,” he urged.

The Fox chyron at the bottom of the screen as Watters was sharing his wisdom warned: “Young, single women overwhelmingly vote Dem.”

The Fox figures claimed that while 68% of unmarried women voted Democratic (and 31% voted Republican), only 42% of married women voted Democratic (with 56% voting Republican).

A preponderance of other polls over the years has demonstrated that a majority of women overall tend to vote Democratic.

Women also turn out to vote in greater percentages than men. CNN midterm exit polls found that women constituted 52% of voters, and men just 48%. That means women would have accounted for more than 60 million of an estimated 116 million votes. According to the exit polls, 53% of those women voted Democratic.

The situation is more dramatic now with restrictions on abortion, and possibly soon even the right to obtain contraception.

It wasn’t just “the economy, stupid” — it was abortion,” the Brookings Institute noted in its midterm election post-mortem observation. The report said that registrations of female voters in many states surged after the Supreme Court decision scuttling Roe v. Wade.

As for Watters’ own married life, he told a creepy story earlier this year on Fox about how he deliberately let air out of the tires of the car of his love interest Emma DeGiovine, who was a producer on his show, so he could offer her a ride. She hopped right in. “It worked like a charm,” he gloated.

Watters was married at the time to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, who filed for divorce over DeGiovine. Watters later married DeGiovine.

Twitter critics had some thoughts about Watters’ ideas on how to “settle down” women.

