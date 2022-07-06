Woman’s assault sparks huge bar fight, leaving man with eye ‘hanging out,’ Ohio cops say

A massive bar fight sparked by a woman’s assault left two people injured, Ohio police said. Authorities are still looking for the man accused of assaulting the woman.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls about ongoing fights at a bar in Lakeview, Ohio, on July 3, authorities said in an incident report. Callers reported that a person had been “beaten by a mob” and suffered serious injuries, including “what was described as his eye hanging out.”

A 26-year-old woman from Urbana, Ohio, told authorities that she was “romantically pursued” throughout the night by another male bar patron, according to the incident report. She said the man persisted even after she told him that she was not interested and that she “believes she said something that may have insulted” the man.

In response, he pushed her to the ground, the incident report said.

The woman told authorities she fought back in self defense only for the man to hit her again, according to the report.

Other bar patrons got involved, and the fight escalated as people tried to defend the woman and break up the fight, authorities said in their report.

The woman was left with “visible redness about her face, a small lump above her right eye and her legs and feet were covered with scratches, abrasions and parking lot gravel dust,” the incident report said.

Around the same time, another fight began outside the bar, according to the report. A man – who had been kicked out of the bar three separate times that night – shouted a racial slur, a witness reported to authorities.

A “mob of bar patrons” began beating a 25-year-old man from Lima, Ohio, authorities said. According to the report, deputies were uncertain if this man was the same one who was kicked out multiple times.

The attacked man was taken into a purple car and driven away, the incident report said. Soon after, a nearby deputy identified the car and stopped it.

The driver tried to flee on foot, but a deputy tackled the man to the ground. Still, he resisted, attempting to stash a plastic bag of Xanax under a nearby fence, authorities said in the report.

Looking in the passenger’s seat of the car, the deputy saw a shirtless man in swim trunks covered in blood. “His eye was heavily swollen and protruding,” the report said.

The man was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, deputies said. No further updates were released.

When deputies arrived at the bar, employees had broken up the fights and the man accused of assaulting the woman had fled, witnesses reported.

The female victim told authorities that she planned to press charges, and authorities said they will issue warrants for the arrest of the man accused of assault.

Lakeview is about 70 miles northwest of Columbus.

