Woman wrangles possum out of dance hall, Texas video shows. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’

A woman easily wrangled a calm and confused possum — then carried it out of a Texas country dance hall by its tail, video shows.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Banita Creek Hall said April 1 when sharing the video on Facebook. “Sometimes they’re a southern belle who obviously aren’t afraid of anything.”

That “southern belle” was identified by KHOU as Jessica White, who spotted the critter during closing time at the Nacogdoches bar.

In a radio interview recording she shared to TikTok, White said the bar had turned the lights on to announce one last call for drinks.

Then, as she was heading toward the front door, she noticed the possum “walking so calmly and slowly.”

“I was like ‘I’m going to go check it out,’” she said in the interview. “He just looks a little confused.”

As she went up to the animal, she said it remained calmed — and she did, too.

“The craziest thing is I held out my hand for him to sniff like he was a dog,” White said. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

At that point, she picked it up and “was like OK now what.”

That’s when someone began recording her as she worked to get the possum — which she described as a “chunky monkey” — to safety.

“He was safely set outside by the creek,” White told KHOU. “Just a little confused but otherwise fine.”

The video has garnered more than 10 million views on Facebook alone as of April 6.

Now, Banita Creek Hall has said the “possum queen’s” next rounds are on the house.

“Honestly he just needed some help and I was happy to,” White said on Twitter.

Nacogdoches is about 200 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

